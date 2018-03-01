3.1.18 S'mores Pie with Cookie Crumb Crust

S'mores Pie with Cookie Crumb Crust

Recipe provided by Christina Mattinson

Adapted from the Smitten Kitchen recipe

Crust Ingredients

5 tablespoons butter, melted

1 1/2 cups graham cracker and gingersnap cookie crumbs (from approximately 10 gram crackers)

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

Additional butter or pan spray on hand to grease the pie pan

Chocolate Cream Filling Ingredients

7 oz good quality dark chocolate, chopped finely

1 cup heavy cream

1 large egg, at room temperature

Marshmallow Topping

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin (from a 1/4-oz package)

1/2 cup cold water

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Vegetable oil for greasing

OR

1 Jar of marshmallow fluff

Special equipment

1 candy thermometer if not using marshmallow fluff

Make graham cracker crust:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray or butter pie 9- to 9 1/2-inch pie plate. Stir all crust ingredients together in a bowl. Press mixture evenly onto the bottom, up and around the sides of your pie plate or pan. Bake approximately 12 to 15 minutes, until crisp, then cool on a rack to room temperature (it may take up to 45 min to cool).

Make chocolate cream filling:

Keep oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 350°F. Put the finely chopped chocolate into a large, heat safe bowl. Bring the cream just to a boil in a 1- to 1 1/2-quart heavy saucepan. Pour hot cream over chocolate. Let stand for about 1 minute, then gently whisk until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is smooth. Gently whisk in the egg and a pinch of salt until well combined. Pour chocolate mixture into graham cracker crumb crust (crust will be about half full).

Cover edge of pie with a pie shield or foil and bake until filling is softly set and trembles slightly in center when gently shaken, about 25 minutes. Cool pie to room temperature on a rack (filling will firm as it cools), about 1 hour.

If using marshmallow fluff, spoon fluff onto the top of the pie before it fully cools to make spreading the fluff easier, then finish cooling the pie and proceed to the browning step.

Make marshmallow topping:

Sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cold water in a large deep heatproof bowl and let stand until softened, about 1 minute.

Stir together sugar, corn syrup, a pinch of salt, and remaining 1/4 cup water in cleaned 1- to 1 1/4-quart heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved, then boil until thermometer registers 260°F, about 6 minutes.

Begin beating water and gelatin mixture with an electric mixer at medium speed, then carefully pour in hot syrup in a slow stream, beating (avoid beaters and side of bowl). When all of syrup is added, increase speed to high and continue beating until mixture is tripled in volume and very thick, about 5 minutes. Add vanilla and beat until combined, then immediately spoon topping onto center of pie filling; it will slowly spread to cover top of pie. Chill, uncovered, 1 hour, then cover loosely with lightly oiled plastic wrap (oiled side down) and chill 3 hours more.

Brown topping:

Preheat broiler. Transfer your pie to a baking sheet. Cover the edge of the pie with a pie shield or foil and broil 3 to 4 inches from heat, rotating pie as necessary, until marshmallow topping is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Cool pie on a rack 10 minutes. Slice pie with a large heavy knife dipped in hot water and then dried with a towel before cutting each slice.

Alternately: you can brown the topping with a creme brulee torch.