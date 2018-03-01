Domestic violence call leads to man's arrest for illegal weapons, bomb making

Eric Gervais of Lisbon was arrested for having a number of illegal weapons and bomb-making materials after a domestic violence call. (State police)

A domestic violence report led to a man's arrest on illegal weapons and bomb-making charges.

Eric Gervais, 37, was charged on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 31 incident.

Troopers said they received a 911 call from a victim who was reported domestic violence.

The caller said Gervais made threatening remarks about shooting people and committing "suicide by cop."

A number of troopers responded to the home.

Gervais was found and arrested without incident for domestic violence.

As part of the investigation, troopers said they briefly searched the home and found a number of firearms, including an unregistered assault weapon, a sawed-off shotgun, several handguns, high capacity magazines, ammunition, potential bomb-making materials, military manuals on making improvised explosive devices and anti-government literature.

Troopers obtained a warrant to seize the items.

Thursday, Gervais was charged with possession of an assault weapon, possession of high capacity magazines, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and criminal attempt to manufacture bombs.

Gervais faced a judge for the new charges in Norwich on Thursday.

He was held on a $200,000 court-set bond.

