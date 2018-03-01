Number of flu-related deaths in CT jumps to 105

The state’s Department of Public Health says there have now been 105 deaths in Connecticut that are attributed to the flu.

While there are eight more deaths than last week, health officials say it appears we are past the peak of flu season.

“The positive news is that we appear to be past the peak of the flu season. This however, does not mean the season is done. We still have several more weeks to go, and I continue to urge people to take precautions to prevent contracting or spreading the flu,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

Health officials say “a total of 2,161 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and February 24, 2018.”

There have been 7,177 influenza-positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season, officials said.

Of the deaths in CT, 85 were among patients over the age of 65.

Health officials also said the current season total of 105 deaths is the highest number since 2009, when all influenza-associated deaths became reportable in the state.

