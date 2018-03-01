Signs of spring are aplenty around the state

Lawn furniture is ready to be sold as spring gets closer (WFSB)

While Channel 3 meteorologists are tracking a wet and windy forecast, many people are looking forward to warmer weather.

On Thursday, temperatures were in the 60's in some parts of the state, and many took advantage of it.

So many people were walking and running outside, and some seasonal ice cream shops like Dairy Queen on the Berlin Turnpike are expected to open Friday.

It's hard to believe this weather will change by Thursday night.

At True Value in Wethersfield, there are sure signs of spring, with potting soil, mulch, and lawn furniture aplenty.

“People have been buying it and looking forward to this spring/summer season,” said owner Joe Scarpantonio.

He said they’ve even been getting customers buying bags of fertilizer.

Two large truck loads of mulch and soil were just delivered, but shovels and bags of rock salt are still out just in case.

“That's because we don't know what's going to happen, they are there for the people who need them,” Scarpantonio said.

The nice weather also brought families to a park in Glastonbury.

“Came to meet my friend Darcy with her kids to take the kids out and enjoy this little bit of spring before we get hit again with this awful weather of course,” said Jenilee Tedesco, of East Hartford, as she refers to the coastal storm expected to move in Thursday night.

“I was ready for spring before winter started so, I’m not a winter person so yes spring and to get kids outside and to get rid of all this sickness that keeps going around,” Tedesco said.

The first day of spring is coming up on March 20.

