Organization gives back to veterans on the slopes

Thursday wasn’t a busy day for skiing and snowboarding, but it was a day of giving back at Mount Southington to our veterans.

On Thursday, a group of seven veterans went up and down the slopes.

The instructors say the experience is freeing both physically and mentally.

“It’s a freeing experience. I don’t have to think about anything else besides the skiing,” said veteran Briam Timko.

“Seeing the value of outdoor activities for anybody that has a disability or challenging life. It just brings life,” said Lynn Wiener, volunteer for Leaps of Faith.

Leaps of Faith has been partnering with Mount Southington for years to bring sports like skiing to veterans who may have a disability.

Wiener understands how empowering this can be. Her husband is a paraplegic and amputee.

“It was the first time I saw my husband smile in a year when I put him up on a bucket and got him back up on the slope he had fallen on the year before,” Weiner said. “You’re giving to your country. You’re dedicated for however long you’re committed to service and really giving as much as you can to support the United States of America.”

