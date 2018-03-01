Crews in northwest hills prepare for snow, possible power outages

Crews in the Litchfield hills are already getting ready to deal with this storm.

The public works crews in the area said they really can’t pre-treat the roads because the rain would wash the salt away, but they are all getting their trucks and supplies ready to go.

However, the biggest worry with this storm is centered around trees and power lines.

Eversource has already issued a warning that the combination of strong winds, heavy rain, and wet snow threatens to create widespread power outages because of downed trees and falling branches.

The issue is that the precipitation could soften the ground and weaken the trees and then projected wind gusts of 60 miles or more could finish them off.

Eversource Spokesperson Tricia Modifica said the utility company has already positioned hundreds of employees around the state and they will be ready to respond safely and quickly, but customers should still take steps to be prepared in case they lose power.

“Have a storm kit ready with enough food and water medications pet food, things like that just in case they do lose power because of the storm. I guess, you know, with the winds in some areas expected to be up over 40 miles an hour or around there it could be a delay in getting your power back,” Modifica said.

Eversource also asks residents to stay far away from any downed wires even if you believe the power has been cut off. Call 911 instead.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for the latest storm updates. Download the Channel 3 app here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.