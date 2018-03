A major coastal storm will impact the state with many concerns!

A WARM START TO MARCH…

Despite an increase in cloud cover, temperatures reached the lower 60s in parts of the state today. In fact, we came very close to a record high for the Greater Hartford Area. The temperature reached 60 degrees at Bradley International Airport. The record high for March 1st is 61 degrees, set last year in 2017. The high temperature in Bridgeport today was 55 degrees. The record high for March 1st is 59 degrees, set in 1972.

THE COASTAL STORM BEGINS TONIGHT…

FLOOD WATCH for all of Connecticut. WINTER STORM WARNING for Northern Litchfield County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Southern Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County. HIGH WIND WARNING for New London County and southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex Counties. WIND ADVISORY for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Northern New Haven and Northern Middlesex Counties. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for Southern Fairfield and Southern New Haven Counties

Rain will develop this evening and it could become heavy at times later tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 35-45 with the coldest readings in the Litchfield Hills.

A STORMY FRIDAY…

This is going to be a high impact storm in many ways. The primary storm is currently centered near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania. The storm will transfer energy to the coast and by tomorrow we’ll have a raging storm centered to the south of New England.

For the morning commute, most of the state will be dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be the case most of the day. However, a heavy wet snow will fall in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. For much of the state, rain will be heavy at times tomorrow, but it will let up at times. Highs will range from the 30s in the Northwest Hills to the 40s near the I-95 corridor. The entire state could see a change to snow before the precipitation ends late tomorrow night. North to northeasterly winds will gust to 40-50 mph tomorrow and tomorrow night, but gusts to over 60 mph (as high as 70 mph) are possible near the coast. Strong winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages. The combination of gusty winds and wet snow clinging to trees and branches could increase the threat of power outages in the higher elevations. Total rainfall from this storm will range from 1-3” with locally higher amounts up to 4”. This may cause flooding in basements, poor drainage areas, and on some small streams and rivers. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 6-10” in the Litchfield Hills, but higher amounts are possible in the highest elevations. Elsewhere, we expect 2-5” in the hills of Northeastern Connecticut, and a slushy coating to 2” for the rest of the state. Very little snow is expected near the coast. Coastal flooding is a concern too. The Full “Worm” moon occurred today. The combination of astronomically high tides and strong north-northeasterly winds could result in at least minor coastal flooding along portions of the Connecticut Coast through several high tide cycles. The first high tide cycle of concern comes later tomorrow morning into the early afternoon. There will be another high tide cycle Friday night around midnight. The worst coastal flooding will occur along east facing beaches in Massachusetts where this is expected to be a major coastal flood event!

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…

Any lingering precipitation will end quickly Saturday morning then we can expect some partial clearing. The wind won’t be quite as strong, but gusts to 30-40 mph are still possible. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s at best.

Sunday will be better of the 2 weekend days. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, a brisk northerly breeze, and highs in the low to middle 40s. It’ll be a good weekend to recover from this major coastal storm.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday should be a little better with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. By Wednesday, another coastal storm may bring the next round of snow, rain, or both. Highs are expected to range from 35-45. A cold northwesterly wind will follow the storm on Thursday. We are forecasting mostly cloudy, windy conditions and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”