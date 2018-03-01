A mid-week nor'easter could bring plowable snow to CT!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The areas of light snow from this morning have dissipated. The rest of the day will feature a primarily cloudy sky with highs in the lower 40s and a breeze that will make it feel chillier. Tomorrow will be a brighter/drier day and seasonably cool.

Then it’s onto our next nor’easter/coastal storm… this is how it is shaping up, as of now:

Snow starts after the Wednesday morning commute, peaking (the worst) later in the day and at night (so the evening commute will be greatly impacted) with potential snowfall rates of 1-2”/hr. The precip ends Thursday morning (therefore also impacting that commute). It will be a heavy/wet snow.

Compared to last Friday’s storm, this one will be a bigger snow producer over all of CT. Given the latest model runs, this could be a 6-12” storm along and NW of I-84 (with perhaps locally higher amounts) and 3-6" for coastal/southeastern CT. The unknown now, is if/where a rain/snow line develops… this will depend on the track of the storm (it could be to our east in RI/MA, or work into eastern/southeastern CT – this would impact snow totals, where it happens).

Compared to last Friday’s storm, the wind will not be *as* intense – with gusts perhaps 30 to 40 mph here in CT. However, with a saturated ground, trees could be more easily toppled leading to more power outages.

Beyond this mid-week storm, Friday thru Sunday looks to be fairly tranquil… HOWEVER, another nor’easter may take aim at Southern New England next Monday!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

SNOW SHOWERS

Scattered snow showers have formed to our north and moved into the state. Minor accumulations of a coating-2” are possible, especially in spotty areas in Eastern Connecticut. These accumulations will mainly be on colder surfaces, such as lawns and decks, but some roads are getting coated up in NE CT, so please be careful driving this morning.

Minor coastal flooding is again possible around high tide, especially between the hours of 11am and 5pm. As before, this flooding will be reserved to the lowest waterfront that is often prone to flooding.

THIS WEEK

Okay Today, Nicer Tomorrow

While we're starting out with snow showers this morning in parts of the state, we're expecting that activity to come to and end within the next couple of hours. The balance of the day looks good with partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs push into the middle 40s. High pressure will continue to build into the region through the day and into the night, helping to lessen the wind.

Tomorrow will be nicer than today. It will be bright and beautiful at the beginning, with light wind. Gradually, the clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, as our next storm approaches. Highs in the mid to upper 40s can be expected.

By Tuesday night, snow and mixed precipitation will be to the southwest of the region. Readings will be close to freezing.

A Storm Is Likely Wednesday

The snow and mixed precipitation will move into the state Wednesday. An area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley will weaken, but a new area of low pressure will emerge off shore, south of New England. It will pull enough cold air down into the region to start as snow. As the system develops, it will move east-northeast. The track may be close enough to Connecticut that, by afternoon or evening, warm air will change the snow to an icy mix or rain, especially in southeastern Connecticut. Nonetheless, several inches of snow may accumulate, especially inland, and plows and shovels may be needed during this time. Models have shown that a ribbon of 6”+ totals is possible in parts of the state. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will range from 35-40 on Wednesday.

Dries out Thursday

A cold northwesterly wind will follow the storm on Thursday. The day will be mostly cloudy, windy and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Still cold Friday and next weekend

Friday will be cold with a variably cloudy sky. Some models are also suggesting that an upper level system may glide over Connecticut and bring a few snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the hills and lower 40s in central Connecticut and along the Connecticut Shoreline. By all indications, next Saturday and Sunday will be cool and pleasant as well.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning

Don't forget! You have to set your clock “ahead” one hour Saturday night, to accommodate for Daylight Saving Time beginning at 2 AM Sunday. Yes, we will lose an hour of sleep, but at least the day will seem brighter for longer when the sun sets at almost 7 PM.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron

