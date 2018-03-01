A significant coastal storm is underway with wind, rain, snow and multiple flooding concerns!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The nor’easter/coastal storm is well underway. In fact, the storm center is essentially stationary south of Block Island. This will keep rain going across the eastern two-thirds of CT (essentially Rt 8 east) and snow will continue falling west of Rt 8 (especially in the higher terrain). The rain will reduce visibility and also lead to standing water on roadways, so hydroplaning is a concern if traveling today. Also, where the snow is falling, visibility will also be reduced and travel will become slick.

As the storm continues to strengthen, as we head through the later afternoon/evening hours, the column may cool enough to transition the rain to snow farther east/southeast, including through the Hartford Metro area. The storm will be long-gone by daybreak Saturday.

Specific impacts:

Rain: 1-3” still looks likely, most in eastern/southeast CT (as of 1pm, over 4" had fallen in Gales Ferry!)… where the heaviest rain falls, poor drainage and basement flooding will be possible. Also… along smaller streams, creeks, and rivers as they could rise to/out of their banks.

Snow: greatest amount will still be in the western/northwest CT and also into the hills of NE CT (slushy inch or two there).

Wind: Gusts 50-60 mph are possible along the CT shoreline and in SE CT (already have clocked gusts over 60!), 40+ mph across interior CT.

Coastal Flooding: compliments of the wind in tandem with astronomically high tides (yesterday's full moon), minor to moderate coastal flooding happened late this morning and more is possible over the upcoming high tide cycles.

Power outages: this will be based on two things… (1) the gusty wind, (2) the heaviest snow. Combine the two, outages could become more numerous.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

---------------------------------------

THE COASTAL STORM HAS BEGUN…

FLOOD WATCH for all of Connecticut. WINTER STORM WARNING for Northern Litchfield County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Southern Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County. HIGH WIND WARNING for all four Southern Counties. WIND ADVISORY for Hartford, Tolland, Windham. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties.

A STORMY DAY TODAY…

This is going to be a high impact storm in many ways. You can expect a raging storm centered to the south of New England during the day today.

For the morning commute, most of the state is dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be the case most of the day. However, a heavy wet snow will fall in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. For much of the state, rain will be heavy at times today, but it will let up at times. Highs will range from the 30s in the Northwest Hills to the 40s near the I-95 corridor. The entire state could see a change to snow before the precipitation ends later tonight. North to northeasterly winds will gust to 40-50 mph today and tonight, but gusts to over 60 mph (as high as 70 mph) are possible near the coast. Strong winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages. The combination of gusty winds and wet snow clinging to trees and branches could increase the threat of power outages in the higher elevations. Total rainfall from this storm will range from 1-3” with locally higher amounts up to 4”. This may cause flooding in basements, poor drainage areas, and on some small streams and rivers. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 6-10” in the Litchfield Hills, but higher amounts are possible in the highest elevations. Elsewhere, we expect 2-5” in the hills of Northeastern Connecticut, and a slushy coating to 2” for the rest of the state. Very little snow is expected near the coast.

Coastal flooding is a concern too. The Full “Worm” moon occurred yesterday. The combination of astronomically high tides and strong north-northeasterly winds could result in at least minor coastal flooding along portions of the Connecticut Coast through several high tide cycles. The first high tide cycle of concern comes later this morning into the early afternoon. There will be another high tide cycle tonight around midnight. The worst coastal flooding will occur along east facing beaches in Massachusetts where this is expected to be a major coastal flood event!

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…

Any lingering precipitation will end quickly later tonight then we can expect some partial clearing. The wind won’t be quite as strong tomorrow, but gusts to 30-40 mph are still possible. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s at best.

Sunday will be better of the 2 weekend days. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, a brisk northerly breeze, and highs in the low to middle 40s. It’ll be a good weekend to recover from this major coastal storm.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday should be a little better with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. By Wednesday, another coastal storm may bring the next round of snow, rain, or both. Highs are expected to range from 35-45. A cold northwesterly wind will follow the storm on Thursday. We are forecasting mostly cloudy, windy conditions and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

