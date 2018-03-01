Minor coastal flooding and snow showers!

A FEW SHOWERS LATER TODAY

Today will start off alright. The air will be chilly, but a few rays of sunshine will brighten the sky. There will still be a breeze, but no the extent we endured during the last two days. Highs will reach into the low 40s.

Minor coastal clouding is possible around high tide. In New London, high tide occurs at 10:56 AM and in New Haven, high tide occurs at 12:51 PM.

Snow and rain showers will start to move into New England during the afternoon. A developing secondary area of low pressure will be forming around the periphery of the circulation of Friday’s big ocean storm. It will move southwest from the Maritimes into the waters off eastern New England. It will spread showers of rain and snow into eastern New England. Although most of these will stay east of Connecticut, several model runs suggest that a few will be far enough west to impact Connecticut, especially during the late afternoon and overnight.

Scattered snow showers will be possible overnight, as well, with lows close to freezing. Minor accumulations of under 1” are possible, especially in spotty areas in eastern Connecticut. Minor coastal flooding is again possible around high tide, especially after 10 PM.

NEXT WEEK

Nice Monday and Tuesday

Monday will begin with the chance for a few snow showers early in the day, but gradually that chance will go to zero by the afternoon. The balance of the day looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. High pressure will continue to build into the region through the day and into the night, helping to kill the wind some and allow more sun to shine.

Tuesday will be nice, too. The day will be bright and beautiful at the beginning, with light wind. Gradually, the clouds will increase in the sky during the afternoon and evening, as our next storm approaches. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A storm is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday

By Tuesday night, snow and mixed precipitation will be to the southwest of the region. Overnight, the snow and mix will move into the state, likely accumulating on the roads – and everything else, for that matter. Readings will be close to freezing, leading to a wetter, stickier snow and mixed precipitation, especially in the shoreline towns

The snow and mix will continue off and on Wednesday, as its parent storm is slow to move away. Some models are hinting at a change to rain east of the river; other do not. Hopefully, these details will become clearer in the next two days. Highs will range from 35-40.

Nonetheless, several inches of snow may accumulate, especially inland, and a plows and shovels may be the tools du jour during this time.

Dries out Thursday

A cold northwesterly wind will follow the storm on Thursday. The day will be mostly cloudy, windy and chilly, with in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Still cold Friday

Friday will be cold with a variably cloudy sky. Some models are also suggesting that an upper level system may glide over Connecticut and bring a few snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the hills and lower 40s in central Connecticut and along the Connecticut Shoreline. By all indications, next Saturday will be cool and pleasant as well.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

