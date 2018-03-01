Minor coastal flooding and snow showers tonight!

SNOW SHOWERS

Scattered snow showers have formed to our north and moved into the state. More scattered snow showers will be possible overnight, as well, with lows close to freezing. There may be a period of light steady snow after 2 AM and before dawn as a disturbance to our northeast moves southwest through southern New England. Minor accumulations of a coating-2” are possible, especially in spotty areas in eastern Connecticut. These accumulations will mainly be on colder, such as grassy surfaces and decks. There may be slush on side streets, but temperatures have been mild enough that traffic, some treatment and temperature may keep main roads mainly wet.

Minor coastal flooding is again possible around high tide, especially after 10 PM. As before, this flooding will be reserved to the lowest waterfront that is often prone to water intrusion.

NEXT WEEK

Nice Monday and Tuesday

Monday will begin with the chance for a few snow showers early in the day, but that chance will go to zero by the noon. The balance of the day looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. High pressure will continue to build into the region through the day and into the night, helping to kill the wind some and allow more sun to shine.

Tuesday will be nice, too. The day will be bright and beautiful at the beginning, with light wind. Gradually, the clouds will increase in the sky during the afternoon and evening, as our next storm approaches. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A storm is likely Wednesday

By Tuesday night, snow and mixed precipitation will be to the southwest of the region. Clouds ahead of the precipitation will move over the state. Readings will be close to freezing.

The snow and mix will move into the state Wednesday. An area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley will weaken, but a new area of low pressure will emerge off shore south of New England. It will pull enough cold air down into the region to start as snow. As the system develops, it will move east-northeast. The track may be close enough to Connecticut that, by afternoon or evening, warm air will change the snow to an icy mix or rain, especially in southeastern Connecticut. Keep in mind that not all models are as aggressive with the warm air, so there is still uncertainty in the exact details of storm impact. Hopefully, these details will become clearer in the next two days. Right now, it does Highs will range from 35-40.

Nonetheless, several inches of snow may accumulate, especially inland, and a plows and shovels may be the tools du jour during this time. Models have shown that a ribbon of 6”+ totals is possible in parts of the state. We’ll keep you posted.

Dries out Thursday

A cold northwesterly wind will follow the storm on Thursday. The day will be mostly cloudy, windy and chilly, with in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Still cold Friday and next weekend

Friday will be cold with a variably cloudy sky. Some models are also suggesting that an upper level system may glide over Connecticut and bring a few snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the hills and lower 40s in central Connecticut and along the Connecticut Shoreline. By all indications, next Saturday and Sunday will be cool and pleasant as well.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning

You have the chore of setting your clock “ahead” one hour Saturday night, to accommodate for Daylight Saving Time beginning at 2 AM Sunday. Yes, we will lose an hour of sleep, but at least the day will seem brighter for longer when sun sets at almost 7 PM.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”