More high wind and coastal flooding!

EFFECTS OF THE COASTAL STORM CONTINUE TODAY

Wind will still be strong today, warranting wind advisories for eastern and coastal Connecticut. The near-full moon, coupled with the storm still circulating to the east, will cause more coastal flooding concerns during high tide of the late morning and then high tide before midnight tonight. There may be minor to moderate flooding in low coastal areas after 9:00 AM this morning, lasting into the early afternoon. This issue may recur after 8:00 PM tonight.

So, today will be better than having a strong coastal storm, but it won’t be great. But, the weather will be rather stormy still, with high wind, a lot of clouds and scattered showers of snow. Any lingering precipitation will end quickly this morning before we can expect some partial clearing – but not a lot. The sky will remain about 70-80% cloudy during the day. By afternoon, the wind won’t be quite as strong, but it will still be there, with gusts to 30-40 mph still possible. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s at best, so you will want to keep the heavy coat on the ready if you plan on venturing outside.

BETTER SUNDAY

Sunday will be better of the two weekend days. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, a brisk northerly breeze, and highs in the low to middle 40s. It’ll be a good weekend to recover from this major coastal storm.

NEXT WEEK

Nice Monday and most of Tuesday

Monday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. High pressure will continue to build into the region through the day and into the night, helping to kill the wind some and allow more sun to shine.

Tuesday will be nice, too. The day will be bright and beautiful at the beginning, with light wind. Gradually, the clouds will increase in the sky during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday & linger Wednesday

By dinner time Tuesday, snow and mixed precipitation will be to the southwest of the region. Overnight, the snow and mix will move into the state, likely accumulating on the roads – and everything else, for that matter. Readings will be close to freezing, leading to a wetter, stickier snow and mixed precipitation, especially in the shoreline towns.

The snow and mix will continue off and on Wednesday, as its parent storm is slow to move away. Highs are expected to range from 35-45, making daytime snow and mixed precipitation more difficult to accumulate during the afternoon.

Dries out Thursday

A cold northwesterly wind will follow the storm on Thursday. The day will be mostly cloudy, windy and chilly, with in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Still cold Friday

Friday will be cold with a variably cloudy sky. Some models are also suggesting that an upper level system may glide over Connecticut and bring a few snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the hills and lower 40s in central Connecticut and along the Connecticut Shoreline. By all indications, next Saturday will be cool and pleasant as well.

A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

