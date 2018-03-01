Senators back bipartisan gun seizure bill based on Conn. law

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say they're working together on federal legislation modeled in part after a CT law allowing authorities to temporarily restrict troubled people from having access to guns.
Blumenthal is a Democrat and Graham is a Republican.
Blumenthal called the proposal Thursday "a major legislative breakthrough" that differs from other bills introduced since the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.
The bill allows law enforcement and family members to petition a court to restrict access to guns by people considered an imminent risk to themselves or others. Evidence of that risk must be presented.
Connecticut's law passed in 1999 following a mass shooting at the state's lottery headquarters. A handful of states, including Indiana, have similar laws.
