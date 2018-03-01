Crash causes heavy delays on I-91 south

A crash on I-91 south in Rocky Hill is causing heavy delays.

The crash was reported between exits 24 and 23.

The Dept. of Transportation said two left lanes are closed, which is causing delays between exits 25s and 23.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.