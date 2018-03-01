Rollover crash on I-91 clears following hours of delays

A rollover crash on I-91 south in Rocky Hill caused heavy delays for about three hours on Thursday evening.

The crash happened between exits 24 and 23, just after 6 p.m.

At one point, the Dept. of Transportation said three left lanes are closed, which caused delays between exits 25s and 23.

The heavy delays were being seen up until about 9 p.m. when the scene cleared soon after.

Connecticut State Police said an injury was reported, however it is unclear how serious it is.

