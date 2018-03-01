Suspect in custody after threat made to Yale Health

A threat was made at Yale Health on Thursday evening (WFSB)

Yale Health, located on Lock Street in New Haven, was locked Thursday evening after receiving a threat.

An alert was sent out by the university a little before 8 p.m. reporting that the threat was made. Yale Health is affiliated with Yale University.

Police were called to the building and people were told to avoid the area.

At 8:40 p.m., officials said a suspect was in police custody.

