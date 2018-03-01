Car crashes on front lawn in Hartford

Police were called to Franklin Avenue in Hartford Thursday where a car crashed on a front lawn, nearly hitting a house.

The car was seen in front of a home on Franklin Avenue near Pawtucket Street Thursday night.

Not too far from this scene was another, where police were investigating and shell casings were seen on the ground.

Police have not released any specific details as to what happened.

