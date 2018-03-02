State preparing for heavy rain and damaging wind.

The rain is coming down and the wind is picking up as the state prepares for a nor'easter.

Today our meteorologists are calling for heavy rain, coastal flooding, and winds that could gust more than 50 miles per hour along the shore.

Several towns are already dealing with power outages, including Preston, with more than 1000. This represents more than half of the towns customers. Officials said a downed tree on wires near the intersection of Rt. 165 and 164 is to blame.

Madison is also experiencing a high number of outages, with more than 600 customers in the dark early Friday morning.

Old Saybrook’s police chief Michael Spera said yesterday anytime there’s a storm, everyone should be bringing anything that’s outside - inside.

He also said you should have your medications nearby and if you lose power today don’t go outside and see why; you could be putting yourself in danger.

"It seems simple, so electricity on the ground, don't go near it," Spera said. "We can't emphasize that enough .. do not go outside and investigate it on your own."

He’s also reminding everyone if there is flooding, do not drive through puddles because you don’t know how deep the water is.

