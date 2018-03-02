State preparing for heavy rain and damaging wind.

A nor'easter is taking aim at New England and is expected to bring a lot of rain, wind and some snow.More >
Police were called to Franklin Avenue in Hartford Thursday where a car crashed on a front lawn, nearly hitting a house.More >
A woman and three young children were found dead inside a home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield,More >
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
A state representative for Hartford has been asked to resign his office over a series of text messages he allegedly sent to a teenage girl.More >
Two people were arrested for drug and motor vehicle violations after they were spotted with a hypodermic needle on a highway.More >
Despite an increase in cloud cover, temperatures reached the lower 60s in parts of the state today.More >
Yale Health, located on Lock Street in New Haven, was locked Thursday evening after receiving a threat.More >
