Storm forces some schools to shut down in Litchfield County

Some children are enjoying a long weekend as dozens of schools in Litchfield County are closed due to this large coastal storm.

For a full list click here.

According to Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, the Litchfield Hills could get half a foot of snow to 10 inches.

Gov. Dannel Malloy plans to partially activate the state's emergency operations center at noon on Friday to monitor the conditions.

Folks in Litchfield County spent Thursday preparing for all conditions. In Goshen, public works crews were making sure their trucks were ready to go.

They did not pre-treat the roads because the rain would just wash the salt away.

Eversource is warning that strong winds could lead to widespread power outages. They are offering advice to homeowners.

"Have a storm kit ready with enough food and water, medications, pet food just in case they do lose power because of the storm. I guess you know the winds in some areas are expected to be over 60 miles per hour or around there. It could be a delay in getting your power back," Eversource spokesperson Patricia Modifica said.

According to Eversource, crews are positioned around the state on Friday morning and are ready to go to work when the power goes out.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.