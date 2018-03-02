Nor'easter's high winds cause downed trees, power outages across state

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Reports of downed trees are coming in from all over the state (East Lyme Public Safety)

A nor'easter began battering the state overnight and has been bringing heavy rain, snow, high winds across the state.

Snow, sleet, rain, wind or a combination of all four, have been reported in parts of the state on Friday.

"There are many different aspects to this storm," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Parts of the state, like Gales Ferry, reported receiving more than 4 inches of rain as of 1:30 p.m.

"We've been forecasting 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts," Dixon said. "That is on track."

The shoreline reported some of the most intense wind.

"The gusts there have been clocked at between 55 and 65 mph," Dixon said. "The wind is still going to be a factor through the afternoon and it could get a little stronger"

Damage was reported in a number of communities across the state, including New Haven, Waterbury and Oxford.

A winter storm warning is in place for northern Litchfield County. It's a winter weather advisory for southern Litchfield, northern New Haven, northern Fairfield and Windham counties.

A high wind warning has been issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties. It's a wind advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

A flood warning was issued for New London County. A coast flood warning was posted for Fairfield and New Haven counties. A flood watch is in place for the rest of the state.

Temperatures have been holding steady just above the freezing mark in northwest Connecticut, where the storm brought wet snow in addition to rain.

"The snow there is ongoing," Dixon said. "But heading east of Route 8, [the temperatures] are in the upper 30s to 40. Further east, temps are in the low-to-mid 40s"

Dixon called for 6 to 10 inches of snow in northwestern Litchfield county, 2 to 5 inches in southern Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties, and a slushy 1 to 2 inches for the rest of the state. Very little is expected along the shoreline.

The strong winds have led to power outages across the state.

As of 5 p.m., Eversource reported more than 56,000 outages, with a large outage in Bristol and Farmington. United Illuminating had more than 4,300, many of which were in New Haven.

Dixon said that while the storm has caused damage in Connecticut, parts of Massachusetts appear to be getting the worst of the storm.

"There are some hurricane-force winds there," he said.

For New York State, it looked to be all snow.

"We'll be tracking a mix of rain and snow line as it tries to work further to the east later on [Friday] afternoon into the evening," Dixon said. "We could see this wind down throughout other portions of the state as snow before it's entirely all said and done."

Things should start to clear by Saturday morning.

Highs should be in the 40s.

Sunday appears to be the better of the two weekend days.

