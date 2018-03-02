Snow, sleet, rain and wind arrives as nor'easter bears down

Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler was "jamming with color" on Friday morning, according to meteorologist Scot Haney, as a nor'easter battered the state.

Snow, sleet, rain, wind or a combination of all four, were reported across the state.

"This is going to be a high impact storm in many ways," Haney said. "You can expect a raging storm centered to the south of New England during the day [Friday.]"

A winter storm warning is in place for northern Litchfield County. It's a winter weather advisory for southern Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties.

A high wind warning has been issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties. It's a wind advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windy counties.

Flood watches are in place for Hartford, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties.

"For the morning commute, most of the state is dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be the case most of the day," Haney said. "However, a heavy wet snow will fall in the hills of northern and western Connecticut."

The rain for most of the state will be heavy at times while high temperatures range from the 30s in Litchfield County to the 40s along Interstate 95.

Total rainfall could span 1 to 3 inches.

"The entire state could see a change to snow before the precipitation ends later [overnight,]" Haney said.

Haney continued to call for 6 to 10 inches of snow in Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties, 2 to 5 inches for northern Windham and Tolland counties and a slushy 1 to 2 inches for the rest of the state. Very little is expected along the shoreline.

The winds from the storm could gust between 40 and 50 mph with the potential to hit 60 or 70 mph along the coast.

"Strong winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages," Haney said. "The combination of gusty winds and wet snow clinging to trees and branches could increase the threat of power outages in the higher elevations."

Coastal flooding is also a concern due to the high winds and full "worm" moon, which could lead to astronomical high tides Friday morning and around midnight.

"Any lingering precipitation will end quickly later [overnight] then we can expect some partial clearing," Haney said. "The wind won’t be quite as strong [Saturday,] but gusts to 30 to 40 mph are still possible."

Highs should be in the 40s.

Sunday appears to be the better of the two weekend days.

