Shoreline braces for a day of strong winds

Windy conditions were reported in Niantic on Friday. (WFSB)

While Friday's nor'easter brought varying conditions across the state, the shoreline hunkered down for some high wind.

A high wind warning was issued for the southern portions of the shoreline counties.

Channel 3's meteorologists said that while gusts of between 40 and 50 mph may be expected, they could go as high as 60 or 70 mph.

Rain and coastal flooding could also be a problem.

Channel 3 scoped out the conditions in Niantic on Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m., police there said they have yet to respond to any storm-related calls. However, they're prepared.

As the day progresses, they had a few things they wanted people to remember.

They advised folks to bring in outdoor items like deck furniture or toys.

They also told drivers not to drive through puddles or water because the depth could be deceiving.

Finally, if the power goes out, police said don't go out to investigate why.

Ahead of the storm, residents in Old Saybrook told Channel 3 that they're ready.

“It's kind of exciting," said Jennifer Hagelston of Old Saybrook. "The house has been here for a long time, so I just don't think anything will bring it down.”

For an updated forecast, read here.

