Shoreline residents dealing with strong winds, flooding

Fire crews had to rescue a person stuck in flooded waters in Old Saybrook (Old Saybrook Fire Dept.)

While Friday's nor'easter brought varying conditions across the state, the shoreline has hunkered down for high winds and flooding.

A high wind warning was issued for the southern portions of the shoreline counties.

Channel 3's meteorologists said that while gusts of between 40 and 50 mph may be expected, they could go as high as 60 or 70 mph.

As of about 1:30 p.m., Route 154 in Old Saybrook was closed in the area of Old Boston Post Road due to flooding.

Rain and coastal flooding is also a problem for some. Flooding has been spotted on roads in Milford, Old Saybrook, Mystic, Old Lyme, Stonington, West Haven, East Haven, and Westbrook.

See more photos from today's storm here.

To stay ahead of the storm, police had a few things they wanted people to remember.

They advised folks to bring in outdoor items like deck furniture or toys.

They also told drivers not to drive through puddles or water because the depth could be deceiving.

Finally, if the power goes out, police said don't go out to investigate why.

Down in New London County, residents dealt with the same conditions, of high winds, power outages, and flooding.

Over in Pawcatuck, by the West Broad Street School, students had to wait inside at the end of their day until the power was shutoff.

Emergency operations down on the coastline will be keeping a close eye for the next high tide which will be just after 9 p.m. on Friday. That's when residents could see some more water.

Ahead of the storm, residents in Old Saybrook told Channel 3 that they're ready.

“It's kind of exciting," said Jennifer Hagelston of Old Saybrook. "The house has been here for a long time, so I just don't think anything will bring it down.”

At Saybrook Point, residents were driving around to see the stormy seas and high winds.

"It certainly is a crazy day out here! As I'm being pelted with water, but we're used to the weather," said Eric Reeve.

The wind gusts also knocked down a tree limb and power line on Middletown Avenue in Old Saybrook.

"When police officers find this, which we did this morning, we'll make contact with you and tell you to stay inside your home and we'll get the electrical professional out here to keep you safe," said Chief Michael Spera of the Old Saybrook Police Department.

Chief Spera said to stay away from downed wires if you see them.

"And if your power goes out inside of your house during a storm, don't go outside and try to find out why," Spera said.

Spera also said if there is flooding, don't drive through large puddles or around cones.

For an updated forecast, read here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.