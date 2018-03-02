Bradley Airport reports flight cancellations due to storm

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported a number of flight cancellations

Alisa Sisic, the airport's manager of marketing and public information officer, said the airport has been closely monitoring Friday's nor'easter.

She said in addition to the cancellations, some airlines have adjusted their schedules.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel [Friday] are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," Sisic said.

