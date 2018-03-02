Rail service, flights across CT impacted by storm

A man who recorded himself crashing into Middlesex Hospital, then lighting himself on fire has died.More >
A nor'easter began battering the state overnight and has been bringing heavy rain, snow, high winds across the state.
A woman and three young children were found dead inside a home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield,
The Kid Rock concert for Friday evening at Mohegan Sun is canceled because of the weather.
A nor'easter is taking aim at New England and is expected to bring a lot of rain, wind and some snow.
It's going to be a stormy day today with rain, snow and very strong wind gusts.
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn't expect was the $1,600 bill he got.
A state representative for Hartford has been asked to resign his office over a series of text messages he allegedly sent to a teenage girl.
The suspect is 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" and 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.
A tree fell on a car in New Haven on Friday morning and injuries were reported.
