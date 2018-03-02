Rail service, flights across CT impacted by storm

Travel services across the northeast, including CT, are being impacted by the storm.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported a number of flight cancellations

Alisa Sisic, the airport's manager of marketing and public information officer, said the airport has been closely monitoring Friday's nor'easter.

She said in addition to the cancellations, some airlines have adjusted their schedules.

Around 2:30 a.m., approximately 30% of Friday's arriving and departing flights were canceled. There are also a small number of delays.

"Passengers who are scheduled to travel [Friday] are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," Sisic said.

Real-time flight status updates are available on Bradley's website here. Twitter users can also follow the handle @BDLFlightInfo.

Officials from Amtrak Northeast said service is temporarily being suspended between New York and Boston because of "severe storm-related issues" like flooding and downed trees.

"Trains already operating between these cities will be proceeding with delays to their end points as of this time," officials said.

Around noon, ShorelineEast said train service was suspended indefinitely because of the storm. At about 3:30 p.m., officials said Shoreline East trains will be replaced with bus service.

