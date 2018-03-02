Injuries reported after tree falls on car in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Injuries reported after tree falls on car in New Haven

A tree fell on a car on Poplar and Lombard streets in New Haven on Friday. (@djtay203/iWitness photo) A tree fell on a car on Poplar and Lombard streets in New Haven on Friday. (@djtay203/iWitness photo)
A tree fell on a car in New Haven on Friday morning and injuries were reported.

It happened at Poplar and Lombard streets.

The extent of the injuries are not known.

Fire crews are on the scene working to free whoever is trapped in the vehicle.

The report prompted the New Haven Fire Department to post a warning about downed trees to social media.

