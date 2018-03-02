Oxford Public Schools dismissing due to the high wind

School officials in Oxford announced on Friday morning that the district would dismiss early.

It cited the high winds that brought down limbs and power lines.

"The safety concern has caused this decision to be made," Oxford Public Schools said in a statement on its website.

Times will be modified as followed, according to the district: Oxford High School – 10:30 a.m., Great Oak Middle School – 11:30 a.m., and Oxford Center School/Quaker Farms School -- 12:30 p.m.

