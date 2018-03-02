Man who drove into Middlesex Hospital has died

A man who recorded himself crashing into Middlesex Hospital, then lighting himself on fire has died.

Officials reported the death of 27-year-old Steven Ellam on Friday.

They said he died overnight.

Ellam plowed into the hospital's emergency room Crescent Street entrance on Feb. 22.

It sent the whole hospital into emergency operations mode.

Police said on Friday that the case remains under investigation. However, evidence suggested that Ellam's actions were intended to cause harm to others. They believe the incident was isolated and that Ellam worked alone.

"At this time, there are no indications of any further threats of violence to the hospital or the Middletown community," said Chief William McKenna, Middletown police.

Ellam broadcasted the whole incident over Facebook live. He ranted about Donald Trump and "exposing [him] as the anti-Christ."

Police confirmed the same day that the crash was intentional.

Mayor Dan Drew said that Ellam was known to police.

He had a criminal history of criminal mischief and driving under the influence dating back to 2008.

However, Drew also told residents that his family was part of the community.

"Steven Ellam has passed from his injuries," Drew said. "I'd like to remind the people of Middletown that his family are part of our community and they need and deserve support. Please show them the respect of sensitivity as they grieve. Thank you."

