High winds causes damage at UConn agriculture lab

The University of Connecticut Storrs campus has evacuated the Agriculture Biotechnology Lab due to damage from the storm.

An alert was sent out from the university stating that high winds caused damage to the building.

The high winds caused damage to a smokestack on the roof, creating the possibility that it could fall.

Occupants were advised to exit the building immediately through the west side, toward the greenhouses and loading dock area.

The building was closed at 10 a.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

The university is advising people to avoid to rear courtyard of the building until further notice.

While the lab remains closed, the Advanced Technology Lab will remain open and occupied.

There were no injuries reported.

UConn will posted updates here when they become available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.