15-year-old arrested for threatening comments toward Watertown High School

A 15-year-old student was arrested for making threatening comments toward Watertown High School.

According to police, they advised Watertown High School's principal on Thursday around 5 p.m. that it received a disturbing voice message from a parent.

The parent said her son overheard a student threaten to "shoot up the school" and "take his own life."

Police conducted an investigation.

Around 7 p.m., they arrested the juvenile and charged him with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Due to the comments, an order to detain pending probable cause determination was signed by a superior court judge.

The teen remained on custody on Friday.

