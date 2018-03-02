State police arrest two men on narcotics charges in Willington

Connecticut State Police arrested two men on Thursday on narcotics charges.

Troopers from Troop C in Tolland pulled over a car on I-84 in Tolland after the car was swerving into the left of three lanes.

According to State Police, troopers were able to gather information that there may have been narcotics in the car.

The driver, Pascual Colon, of Lawrence, MA, consented to a search of the vehicle.

Troopers discovered approximately 1,680 grams of suspected cocaine in the car. This has an estimated street value of $50,000.

Colon and the passenger, Melvin Santos, of Lawrence, MA, were taken into custody.

Both suspects are being held on a $500,000 bond and are due in Rockville court on March 2.

