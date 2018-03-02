Bridgeport police release dramatic video of convenience store shooting

Police are looking for two people who shot up a convenience store on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport Tuesday. (Bridgeport police)

Police in Bridgeport released dramatic video of a convenience store shooting in hopes that the public could help identify the suspects.

They said it happened on Stratford Avenue just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

There's no word on injuries.

Two suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-581-5244 or 203-576-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.