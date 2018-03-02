Downed pole closes Route 168 in Suffield

As the nor’easter moves across the state, it is causing damage in the northern section of CT.

Part of Route 168 in Suffield is closed after a pole fell across the road.

Police said the road is closed west and east of Spaulding School. There is no impact on the school at this time.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes, like South Grand Street if headed eastbound and Sheldon Street if heading west.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Channel 3 meteorologists said high winds are expected throughout the day.

A high wind warning has been issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties. It's a wind advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

The winds from the storm could gust between 40 and 50 mph with the potential to hit 60 or 70 mph along the coast.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for updates on the storm.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.