Storm brings down trees, poles in northern CT

Dispatchers posted this photo of what appears to be wires or a transformer on fire (Tolland Alert)

As the nor’easter moves across the state, it is causing damage in the northern section of CT.

Part of Route 168, also known as Mountain Road in Suffield, was closed on Friday after a pole fell across the road.

Police said the road was closed west and east of Spaulding School. There was no impact on the school.

As of about 3:30 p.m., police said the road is closed to eastbound traffic from South Grand Street to Sheldon Street. Traffic is flowing westbound.

In Tolland, officials said Goose Lane is closed from Route 195 to Anderson Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Power outages have also been reported and it appears there were wires on fire.

Channel 3 meteorologists said high winds are expected throughout the day.

A high wind warning has been issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties. It's a wind advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

The winds from the storm could gust between 40 and 50 mph with the potential to hit 60 or 70 mph along the coast.

