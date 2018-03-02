Kid Rock concert at Mohegan Sun canceled due to storm - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Kid Rock concert at Mohegan Sun canceled due to storm

The Kid Rock concert for Friday evening at Mohegan Sun is canceled because of the weather.

Live Nation announced that because of the storm impacting the northeast, the concert has been canceled.

Officials from Live Nation said refunds are available at point of purchase.

