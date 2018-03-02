Teen arrested after Thompson stabbing incident

State Police arrested a teen on Thursday for a stabbing that happened last month.

Police arrested Dylan Mark, 18, of North Grosvenordale, for his involvement in a stabbing.

On February 27, police responded to Day Kimball Hospital for a patient that was admitted for multiple stab wounds.

The patient, who police have not identified, was tabbed in his shoulder, arm, and abdomen.

The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a fight had occurred in the driveway of a home in Thompson, which resulted in the stabbing.

Police arrested Mark for his involvement in the stabbing.

Mark was charged with first-degree assault and other multiple charges.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

