UConn Health worker suffers minor injuries after tree falls on truck

A UConn Health worker escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on a grounds truck that they were in.

It happened on Friday afternoon, on the lower campus of UConn Health in Farmington.

Officials said the tree fell on the grounds worker's truck, while the driver was inside. The driver was able to escape and was being assessed for minor injuries.

The area is blocked off, and UConn police and fire crews responded.

A light pole was also hit by the falling tree, and Eversource has responded.

