PD: Shelton volunteer firefighter accused of arson

The Shelton Police Detective Bureau have arrested a volunteer fireman for his connection to a fire that happened on Feb. 3.

The fire happened at Echo House Company #1 during a past captain’s dinner.

The investigation reveals that the fire was started intentionally in the rear of a pickup truck parked near the firehouse.

Police arrested 57-year-old William Tortora.

His charges include second-degree arson, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as conspiracy charges.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned in Derby Superior Court.

Police are expecting another arrest to come out of this incident.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.