Crash involving fallen tree closes Route 15 in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A one-car crash involving a fallen tree has closed part of Route 15 south in Stamford.

The crash happened in the area of exit 33.

Connecticut State Police said a life-threatening injury was reported.

Police said traffic is being diverted off exit 33.

