PD: One killed after tree falls on car on Route 15 in Stamford

One person has died after a tree fell on a car on Route 15 in Stamford on Friday.

It happened between exits 33 and 31 on Route 15 south, just after 3:30 p.m.

The highway remained closed as of 8 p.m.

On Friday evening, Connecticut State Police said one person has died, however their identification has not been released. Another person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

