Police identify victim killed by fallen tree on Route 15 in Stamford

Connecticut State Police have identified a 25-year-old man from New Jersey who died after a tree fell onto his car on Friday while he was traveling on Route 15.

According to police, Jonathan Rodriguez Melendez was traveling southbound on the Merritt Parkway near exit 33 around 3:30 p.m. when a large tree fell on top of his car during a coastal storm.

Police said the vehicle came to a final rest roughly 1/4 mile south of the Riverbank Road overpass.

The passenger in the car sustained "minor non-life threatening injuries."

The highway remained closed as of 8 p.m. on Friday and the investigation remains open.

Police said the rain and severe wind were the weather conditions when the incident took place.

