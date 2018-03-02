No injuries after wire falls on Southington school bus

Southington police and Eversource crews were called to Meriden Avenue where a wire came down on a school bus on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Meriden Avenue near Savage Street.

The bus, which is from an elementary school, had students on board.

School officials said they were all safe and were told to stay on the bus until Eversource cleared the scene.

New Britain Transportation had another bus ready to go once Eversource cleared it, officials said.

