Tree falls on couple's home in East Hampton

There's snow to the north and flooding to the south, but central Connecticut wasn’t spared from Friday’s nor'easter.

Strong winds and soaking rain combined to cause a tree to crash into a house in East Hampton.

A massive tree, with roots so huge it can tower over a person, fell it came crashing into a house.

The house on North Maple Street is that of a couple that's going to be married in two weeks.

They weren't home when this happened, their contractor was. He called them and then they saw all this damage.

Thankfully, they do say it looks worse than it is.

Similar scenes were playing out throughout the state with this storm and AAA released some information for homeowners when it comes to trees falling and who is responsible.

If a tree falls on your house, your insurance will cover it. If your tree falls on your neighbor's house, the neighbor's insurance would cover it. If a tree falls in your home but there's no damage, that's on you.

In this case, the home is still livable, but this is going to take a lot of time to clean up.

"I’m really surprised that rain did this. I expected wind and snow, but with how saturated the ground has gotten, but it's amazing what mother nature can do when she wants,” said Allison Mohler.

“It could have been a lot worse, luckily we're not dealing with leaks or damage to stuff we need in a couple of weeks so we just take it one day at time and stay prepared and stuff like that,” said Jim Kane.

A lot of damage was seen on the outside, but no injuries and the home should be okay.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.