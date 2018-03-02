Student arrested for threatening Colchester school - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Student arrested for threatening Colchester school

Police arrested a student on Friday for making threats to commit a school shooting at Bacon Academy in Colchester.

Police said a School Resource Officer investigated and obtained a confession from a student who said the threat was a “joke.”

Police said they determined the student did not have access to weapons.

The student was charged with Threatening and Breach of Peace.

