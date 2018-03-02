Middlesex Hospital Emergency Department reopens on Friday

Sources say Steven Ellam drove a car into Middlesex Hospital and lit himself on fire (WFSB/Facebook)

One week after an attack on Middlesex Hospital Emergency Department and thousands of dollars’ worth of renovations, the entrance to the hospital is reopen.

Police said a Middletown resident, Steven Ellam intentionally crashed his car through the Emergency Department entrance last Thursday.

Police said Ellam then set himself on fire. He was rushed to Bridgeport Burn Unit with severe burns where he was pronounced dead on Thursday night.

Channel 3 took a tour of the Emergency Department where everyone is getting back to normal.

During the attack, Steven Ellam crashed his car through the front two doors the entrance. Fire officials said the impact, and the heat from the fire triggered sprinklers. The water seeped into the emergency room and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

President of Middlesex Hospital, Vincent Capece Jr told Channel 3 that smoke and water damage damaged up to 2,500 square feet in damage, but the renovations and repairs, he said, are quickly coming along.

“I'm amazed at how quickly we were able to pull this together,” said Capece

On Saturday, Capece said the Emergency Department will reopen.

“Business doesn't stop for emergency medicine even when one of the facilities doesn't have a front door, said Chair of Emergency Medicine, Jonathan Bankoff.

After cutting out sheet rock, drying out the walls, re-painting, and cleaning rooms, officials estimate the damage at more than a $500,000.

No additional upgrades were made, said officials, but at the entrance, concrete barriers serve as protection against any similar attacks.

“It's what we call 'hardening' our facility, in order to protect us even more than we already were,” said Director of Environmental Safety, Jim Hite.

During the week operating out of the makeshift Emergency Room, officials said their team were treating 50 to 70 patients a day, which they said is half of what they usually do.

