Nor’easter makes for treacherous travel

From fallen trees to downed power lines strewn across numerous roads throughout the state, commuters by car or rail faced many impasses.

“The power was out and there were branches all over the streets and everything it’s been like a total mess,” said Avon resident, Molly Milligan.

Officials from Amtrak Northeast said service is suspended between New York and Washington D.C. this evening because of "severe storm-related issues" like flooding and downed trees.

Due to the severe weather in the Northeast leading to the cancellation of all Amtrak service in the Northeast Corridor today, phone lines are busy for many customers trying to reach our 800 number, however agents are working hard to take care of many inconvenienced customers. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 2, 2018

“It seemed like a small version of hurricane sandy trees down wind blowing it was just really tough out there,” said New Haven commuter Zack Walston. “It’s a lot of stress and hassle back and forth.”

Amtrak said despite its best effort to restore service, they determined at this time it is not safe to do so.

"Hazardous conditions for our customers & crews have led us to cancel all Amtrak service on the Northeast Corridor until tomorrow. We sincerely apologize," officials said.

Commuter David Schatz told Channel 3 he was hoping he would be at his family home in West Hartford but his trip from New York City he said feels far from over.

“It’s like I’m not all the way home yet but I’m almost there so I’m feeling optimistic that everyone else is getting home safe too,” said Schatz, who said he gave in and ordered an Uber.

Around noon, ShorelineEast said train service was suspended indefinitely because of the storm. At about 3:30 p.m., officials said Shoreline East trains will be replaced with bus service.

Metro North also experienced delays and they cut back on their numbers of trains.

Because of the weather conditions, please allow for extra travel time and be careful when walking on stairs, waiting on platforms and getting on and off our trains. Be sure to read our Guide to Winter Weather Travel https://t.co/1abXpT65J4 pic.twitter.com/P2OVyaxCEL — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 2, 2018

