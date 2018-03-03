Majority of Eversource outages to be restored by Sunday evening

Wind and power outages are still a concern on Saturday (WFSB)

Fallen trees have caused thousands of power outages across the state (WFSB)

The strong winds brought by a coastal storm have caused thousands of power outages across the state.

Mitch Gross, a spokesperson from Eversource said he expects power to be restored to most of Connecticut by Sunday at 9 p.m.

There were gusts of wind up to 70 MPH in Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts exceeded 90 MPH, according to Channel 3's Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

According to Eversource outage map, there are still 37,000 outages.

Winds will be generally sustained around 20 MPH on Saturday according to Cameron. But there is potential for gusts up to 40 to 50 MPH.

“Even today we might have a few instances where branches come down and a few power outages,” Cameron said.

The precipitation from the coastal storm has passed, however, coastal flooding is still a concern on Saturday.

“There is also a coastal flood advisory and this is true for the next tide cycle or two and there could be some flooding as well,” Cameron said.

Some parts of the Nutmeg state saw over 3" of rain and some areas of western Connecticut had up to 8" of snow.

Sunday will be partly sunny and highs will be in the low mid 40s as the cleanup from the nor'easter continues.

Monday is looking good with temperatures ranging in the mid 40s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

Snow is potentially in the forecast for Tuesday around dinner time. Cameron expects snow and mixed precipitation varying in different areas.

The snow will continue into Wednesday and as the temperatures increase, a mix is more likely.

We expect to restore the vast majority of customers by Sunday at 9 p.m. For a small number of our customers in the hardest hit areas, our work will continue into the later evening hours tomorrow. We appreciate your patience as we complete this important work. pic.twitter.com/3pLSXOdqsT — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.