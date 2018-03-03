Strong gusts and coastal flooding a concern on Saturday

Wind and power outages are still a concern on Saturday (WFSB)

The precipitation has passed but strong winds and coastal flooding are still a concern on Saturday.

“Even today we might have a few instances where branches come down and a few power outages,” Cameron said.

Many are still without power and according to Eversource, there are still 43,000 outages.

The wind is generally sustained around 20 MPH according to Cameron, but there is potential for gusts of wind up to 40 to 50 MPH.

With all the rainfall, flooding is still a concern along the shoreline today

“There is also a coastal flood advisory and this is true for the next tide cycle or two and there could be some flooding as well,” Cameron said.

Sunday will be partly sunny and highs will be in the low mid 40s as the cleanup from the coastal storm continues.

Monday is looking good with temperatures ranging in the mid 40s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

