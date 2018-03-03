One dead after barge capsized near Guilford

One person is dead after falling into the water near the Guilford Yacht Club on Saturday, said officials from the Coast Guard.

Crews were called to the Yacht Club on New Whitfield Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Guilford Police, Fire, and the Coast Guard responded to a call of a person in the water near the Guilford Yacht Club on Saturday after a barge capsized with eight people on board.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard said seven people were accounted for and safe, but another was in the water off the shore.

Divers were called in to assist.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded with a Jayhawk rescue helicopter and a 45ft. rescue vessel.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.